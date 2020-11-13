$800K INJECTION: Region reaping reward of art trail

TOURISM SPENDING: The Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail saw more than 3000 people come to the region, spending more than $800K in town.

TOURISM SPENDING: The Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail saw more than 3000 people come to the region, spending more than $800K in town.

THE incredible economic benefit of the three-day Granite Belt Arts and Craft Trail is one organiser Rosy Chapman hardly expected.

The trail, which ran from The Summit to Girraween, is believed to have brought more than $867,000 to the region’s economy.

According to Ms Chapman, more than 3000 people passed through 17 venues over the long weekend.

“We weren’t too sure what to expect because of the impact of COVID,” Ms Chapman said.

“We were hoping for 2000 people, so what we had was far more than we’d hoped for.

“I think a lot of people that came for the first time have been a little bit impressed with what they’ve experienced.”

It’s just the second year the trail has run across the region, with this year’s event downsized due to COVID-19 restrictions.

David Mitchell Karen Nelligan and Rob Nelligan at Anna's Candles, Ballandean.

Ms Chapman hopes the success will encourage a diversity of artists to get involved next year.

“We were quite cautious of over-committing; some artisans that might have taken part this year were hesitant,” she said.

“The depth and richness of our cultural talent hasn’t scratched the surface; there’s so much we haven’t looked at.

“We’re now looking at performing arts and a mini-writing festival.

With an ambitious goal to attract 5000 tourists and have an economic impact of $6 million by 2025, this year’s figures have boosted organisers’ confidence.

“I think slow growth is more manageable but if it’s fast, we’ll cope; we’ll find a way to make it work,” she said.

“I think there’s enough other skilled hands in the community that can step up with some support.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

CHRISTMAS RUSH: Stanthorpe businesses’ plea to shoppers

BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure