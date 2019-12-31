Real Madrid star allegedly sires love child with neighbour

FORMER Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois fathered a secret love child with his married neighbour, it has been claimed.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper allegedly bedded neighbour Elsa Izac after she signed for his Amazon packages when he lived in London with then-girlfriend Marta Dominguez.

Mother-of-four Elsa claims she divorced her banker husband after romping with the Belgium footballer.

Little Enzo was born in September 2017, the same month Courtois and his girlfriend broke up.

Courtois went on to seal a dream move to Real Madrid for $71 million in 2018.

A close friend told the Daily Star how Izac enjoyed trysts with Courtois in the Chelsea team hotel before matches.

"If ever Elsa had Thibaut's parcels, he would come and ring the bell to say thank you. She thought he was so polite. Then he would ask her for coffee," the friend said.

Elsa Izac with her baby, Enzo

"Then one day she noticed the way he was looking at her. Marta Dominguez, his girlfriend, was pregnant at the time. Elsa did not appreciate it.

"He looked like he wanted something from her, physical not emotional. They started seeing each other in secret.

"She went to the hotel the night before Chelsea games. She had another room on another floor. That is how they saw each other. They did that eight or 10 times."

In October 2014, tapas bar waitress Jeny Sanchez told how Courtois cheated on Tenerife-born Marta with her after they met online.

She told in an exclusive interview with a Sunday newspaper how the 27-year-old Belgian international wooed her over Twitter before bedding her in a hotel.

In August 2015, Belgian model Emily Vanhoutte claimed she had a fling with the star goalkeeper behind Marta's back.

Thibaut Courtois currently represents Real Madrid in La Liga.

Courtois, who had two spells at Chelsea before signing for Real Madrid in August last year, announced he was splitting with Marta when she was about to give birth to their youngest child Nicolas.

"My girlfriend Marta and I are no longer together," he said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of September, we have decided to end our relationship on amicable terms.

"We both went our own way, even though she was already expecting our second child. She moved to Madrid, I stayed in London.

"We still love each other and we get along very well, but we don't have a romantic relationship any more."

"But we don't run away from our responsibilities. We are first and foremost parents of a beautiful princess, Adriana, and our about-to-be-born son Nicolas.

"We'll strive to give our children the love and attention they deserve."

Courtois has reportedly started dating Spanish television presenter Alba Carillo.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.