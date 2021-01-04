70MM+: Stanthorpe set for bumper rainfall week

RAINY DAYS: Stanthorpe is set to receive up to 70mm rainfall in the coming days. Picture: file

STANTHORPE’S rainy start to 2021 is set to continue throughout most of this week, with up to 70mm forecast in latest predictions.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s rain gauges across the Granite Belt showed isolated storms and showers brought a massive 63mm to properties near Applethorpe and 22mm at Ballandean.

Residents closer to the Stanthorpe CBD weren’t quite so lucky, with only 5mm to 10mm reported.

Further north, some residents in Warwick saw huge totals over the weekend, with 67mm recorded on Saturday afternoon.

According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff, Stanthorpe residents could expect the wet start to 2021 to continue, with an 80 per cent chance of up to 70mm rain in total forecast for this week.

“We have about a 60 per cent chance of showers with some isolated storms today, with (8mm – 20mm) on Tuesday, 20mm – 35mm on Wednesday, and another 4mm – 15mm on Thursday,” Ms Hoff said.

“That’s associated with a trough that’s right across the Maranoa district – we’re seeing a lot of warm humid air pulled in, which is increasing our chance of storms and showers along with rainfall totals.

“It’s not moving too quickly now, which is why we’re seeing those consistent average totals, but it will get a bit more mobility by Wednesday, which is when we’ll see those higher rainfall totals.”

Ms Hoff warned any showers and storms would likely be isolated, with constant cloud cover ramping up overnight temperatures and humidity levels across the region.

Predictions from BOM and online forecaster Weatherzone suggest Stanthorpe’s temperatures will remain in the mid to high 20s until a cool change to about 21C on Thursday.