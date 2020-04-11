Menu
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
$7,000, thousands of clipseal bags seized in Hwy search

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 1:07 PM
IN EXCESS of $7,000 and thousands of empty clipseal bags have been found in a woman's car.

Mitchell Police intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd just before 9pm last night.

After searching the car, they seized a number of items in relation to a drug operation, including a set of scales, in excess of $7,000 cash, thousands of empty clipseal bags and other containers that may relate to drug use.

The woman is yet to be charged and investigations are continuing.

Officer in charge at the Mitchell police station, Adam Robertson said the driver had already previously been cautioned in Longreach at 1pm yesterday, but had lawful reasons for travelling.

"We have also issued a number of cautions for non essential travel this week," he said.

A car load of four people were cautioned for non essential travel at 3.30pm yesterday when they were intercepted on Mary St, Mitchell after travelling from Roma.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

'So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it's been for essential travel," the officer said.

More to come …

