A six-year-old girl has been shot in the face in her home, after an argument between a woman and her boyfriend resulted in the man firing shots.
Crime

Child shot in the face during domestic abuse shooting

by Adrianna Zappavigna
12th Sep 2020 11:22 AM

Police have one suspect in custody following a domestic shooting Friday morning in Dallas.

The incident - that left a young girl injured - occurred near Fair Park, Dallas police say.

Investigators confirmed to NBC 5 that officers were called just after 11:30am to a shooting at a home on Bank Street.

According to police, a woman and her boyfriend were arguing when he fired a gun into the air outside the home.

The man then went inside, firing more shots, police told NBC5.

While it's still unclear whether the man was targeting anyone, one of the shots did graze a six-year-old girl in the face.

Police said the bullet did not hit either of the girl's eyes and does not appear to be life-threatening.

The girl was responsive and talking before being taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

A family member told NBC 5 that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the girl would have been at school instead of at home at the time of the incident.

The home where the shooting occurred. Picture: Twitter/@KenKalthoffNBC5
The suspect in the shooting - whose name has not been released - took off after the incident.

He led police on chase that ended at a gas station in Mesquite, where the suspect was apprehended by Dallas Police Department's fugitive unit.

It's not clear yet what charges he'll face.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT  on 1800 737 732.  

Originally published as 6yo girl shot in the face at home

Dallas police attended the scene. Picture: Twitter/@KenKalthoffNBC5
The suspect is in custody. Picture: Twitter/@KenKalthoffNBC5
