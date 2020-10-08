$6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

TOURISM SPENDING: The Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail will encourage tourists to buy and learn from local artisans at the three-day festival.

GRANITE Belt artists will be the centre of attention when more than 2000 tourists flock to the region for the Arts and Craft Trail.

It’s just the second year the three-day event will happen on the Granite Belt, with more than 30 artisans set to showcase their work at 20 venues around the region.

Event organiser Rosy Chapman said the event was inspired by the diversity of creatives in the region and was an opportunity to promote the area.

“Last year we set up the art trail in response to the bushfires, which was to encourage visitors back to the region,” Ms Chapman said.

“The idea is that we’ve got to build some solid opportunities when people are in town to come back.”

About 1100 people attended last year’s event, which is believed to have boosted the economy in off-peak season by $60,000.

Event organiser Rosy Chapman said the festival's five-year plan would see $6M injected into the region.

Ms Chapman said the committee’s five-year plan for the event had a “conservative figure” predicted for tourist spending.

“By 2025, the idea is to bring $6 million into the region; that’s just on things like food, accommodation and petrol,” she said.

“That’s not including the actual sales or money made from things like the workshops.

“The whole idea is to bring money into the region that wasn’t available from the region; we’re looking at externally driven income.”

With accommodation providers already seeing a staggering increase in guests, Boulevard Motel owner Kate Henderson said the event would keep tourists flocking to the region.

“It’s wonderful because it just keeps people coming all the time; you just need to have things happening all the time and make the public aware of it,” Ms Henderson said.

“It’s nice that everyone is out and about, but because we were in lockdown for so long when things did open in Queensland things have been really busy.”

The Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail will run from Friday, October 30 until Sunday, November 1.

