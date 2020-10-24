‘68mm in an hour’: Severe storms, heavy rain lash southeast

A bushfire on Fraser Island and northerly winds are being blamed for smoky conditions in Brisbane this morning.

A severe storm warning for heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds has been issued for parts of southeast Queensland with 68mm already falling in one Brisbane suburb in an hour.

As of 2.55 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Strathpine, Redcliffe, Caboolture and Numinbah Valley.

The storms were moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Coolangatta, Cleveland and Montville by 3.25 pm and the area southwest of Caloundra, Bribie Island and northern Bribie Island by 3.55 pm.

Flash flooding is a possibility with 68mm recorded in an hour at Camp Hill.

Earlier, Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Peter Markworth said the falls would be hanging around for most of the day and could impact today's AFL Grand Final.

"It's expected to stick around for much of the afternoon, potentially and into the evening so it looks like it's going to be quite a wet Grand Final," he said.

Grand Final attendees should pack a brolly.

"It will be predominantly light to moderate rain but there will be some heavier elements embedded within that rainband, heavier showers so you will see at times that rain to pick up to heavier showers at times."

There’s a bit of rain around, make sure you turn on your lights and drive to conditions. #QldWeather pic.twitter.com/zzeKjJgIs7 — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) October 23, 2020

"In terms of the heavier cells they should pass through quite quickly and you might get one to two from time to time but they'll most likely move through quite quickly."

"In terms of light to moderate rain that should be hanging around for much of the afternoon and potentially into the evening."

It comes as RACQ warns Grand Final revellers to take public transport to the big game, as heavy traffic is expected in the area.

It would be a cat-astrophe if you missed the opening bounce. Catch public transport to the game! #BneTraffic https://t.co/KsTdvjiwFh — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) October 23, 2020

"It would be a cat-astrophe if you missed the opening bounce. Catch public transport to the game," RACQ said on social media.

EARLIER:

A bushfire on Fraser Island and winds from the north are the reasons why suburbs across Brisbane are blanketed with smoke this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said while there were standard hazard reductions taking place, there were no active bushfires or big burns in the immediate Brisbane area.

The spokesperson said calls had been coming in since 1am about the strong smell of smoke across the city.

Smoke from the city at New Farm. Pic: Annette Dew

A 'stay informed' notice was issued by the QFES yesterday about the Fraser Island fire, which was burning along the Wathumba track and to the west of Orchid Beach township.

People in the area were warned they would be affected by smoke, with reduced visibility and air quality.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said reasonable northerly winds were the reason people in Brisbane were now waking to the smell of smoke.

He said heavy conditions could be helping to cap the smoke in over the city, but that showers forecast for today could help clear the air.

He said rain was unlikely to cause major disruption to tonight's AFL Grand Final, with falls of 1 to 6mm expected.

Mr Kennedy said there was a greater chance for showers and storms on the Darling Downs and further inland, with the chance of 10-30mm of rain, with isolated falls of 60mm.

Originally published as '68mm in an hour': Severe storms, heavy rain lash southeast