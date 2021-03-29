Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Government's COVIDSafe app has 'faded from people's attention'
News

$6.7 million COVIDSafe app an expensive failure

by James Campbell
28th Mar 2021 2:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia's failed COVIDSafe tracing app has been downloaded more than seven million times but has identified only a handful of cases of coronavirus - and it's still costing taxpayers $100,000 a month.

The app, trumpeted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a "tool we need to get back to normal as much as we can" when it was launched last April, has so far cost the Digital Transformation Authority $6.7 million, a Senate committee was told on Thursday.

The COVIDSafe app has so far cost $6.7 million but identified only 17 cases.
The COVIDSafe app has so far cost $6.7 million but identified only 17 cases.

Despite the time and money put into creating the app and encouraging Australians to use it, the Senate was told in October it had identified only 17 cases and 80 close contacts of COVID-positive people in NSW.

The DTA told parliament on Thursday that in addition to the $100,000 a month Australians were paying to keep the failed app going, another $200,000 a month was being set aside by the authority in case it needed to make any changes to COVIDSafe.

Development of the app cost $5.8 million and roughly $900,000 has been spent hosting it.

Labor's spokesman on government services Bill Shorten said the app "is an absolute waste of space on people's phones".

He said the government had now confirmed keeping it going was a $3.6 million blowout.

Originally published as $6.7 million COVIDSafe app an expensive failure

covidsafe app editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best brunch winner

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best brunch winner

        Business The final result is in! It’s time to reveal who you voted in as Stanthorpe’s best brunch:

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.