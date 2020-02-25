Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

by Alex Blair
25th Feb 2020 1:05 PM

 

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks guinness world records planking sports world records

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        premium_icon Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        Health Health professionals are calling for an immediate crackdown on the sale of "nangs", which young people are using for a "cheap" and potentially fatal high.

        ELECTION: Council hopefuls answer reader queries

        premium_icon ELECTION: Council hopefuls answer reader queries

        News Southern Downs Regional Council election candidates have responded to questions put...

        Getting together to meet our local heroes

        Getting together to meet our local heroes

        News The community will have the chance to meet our regions hard working emergency...

        A challenge answered: Wineries prove world-beaters

        premium_icon A challenge answered: Wineries prove world-beaters

        News It was some of the region’s sleeping giants who took out the top honours at the...