Anthony Green is led away from Gympie District Court by police after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape and indecent treatment of girls under the age of 12.
61-year-old jailed for molesting, raping young girls

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM
A 61-year-old Gympie man will spend more than a year behind bars for molesting and raping two young girls while telling them "it was a secret" on more than a dozen occasions.

Anthony Green pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Gympie District Court on Monday including 12 counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, and four counts of rape.

The court heard his treatment of the girls, both younger than eight at the time of the offences, included touching their genitalia through their clothing and digitally penetrating one of the girls multiple times.

He told the girls not to tell anyone about what he had done and "it was a secret"; his crimes were only uncovered when one of the girls spoke up.

Green then went to the police and confessed, although not without first denying the penetration allegations.

Judge Glen Cash called Green's offending "appalling behaviour" and, while noting he had a drinking problem and was "drinking to excess at the time", he told Green "that doesn't excuse the seriousness of your crimes".

He sentenced Green to four and a half years jail, to be released after serving 13 months.

The remainder of the sentence will be suspended for five years.

