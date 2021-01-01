600+ CRIMES: Stanthorpe’s 2020 crime trends revealed

UNDER ARREST: These were the startling crime trends in Stanthorpe in 2020. Picture: file

UNDER ARREST: These were the startling crime trends in Stanthorpe in 2020. Picture: file

MORE than 600 crimes were committed within Stanthorpe in 2020, and an analysis of fresh police data has revealed some startling trends.

According to information from the Queensland Police Service dated January 1 – December 31, 643 criminal offences took place within Stanthorpe.

Drug- and traffic-related crime accounted for more than half of this number with 197 and 136 offences committed respectively, followed by good-order offences, theft, and assault.

STANTHORPE’S MOST COMMON CRIMES

Drug offences – 197

Traffic-related offences – 136

Theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 86

Good order offences – 58

Other (incl. homicide, arson, “miscellaneous”) – 48

The Stanthorpe CBD was by far the most popular location for crime, with 86 offences occurring along High St alone.

Several residential streets across the town centre rounded out the most common locations, including Connor St, Amosfield Rd, and Symes St.

The crimes most frequently committed in these locations remained drug-, traffic-, and good-order-related.

STANTHORPE’S CRIME HOT SPOTS

High St - 86

Connor St - 19

Amosfield Rd - 18

Symes St - 14

Stanthorpe Police Station - 14

Stanthorpe’s 2020 crime rates peaked and lulled throughout the year, with the highest points in January, March, and June with 99, 72, and 65 offences respectively.

At any point during the year, crime was nearly twice as likely to take place at midnight than any other time, with 4pm and midday the next most popular timeslots.

STANTHORPE’S CRIME PRIME TIME

Friday 2pm – 10pm – 59

Saturday 2pm - 10pm – 48

Saturday 6am – 2pm – 47

Sunday 10pm - 6am – 37

Friday 6am - 2pm – 36

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night