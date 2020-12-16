60 witnesses to be called in Jay Brogden murder case

Lawyers for two men charged with murdering Jay Brogden at Airlie Beach more than a decade ago will question 60 witnesses in relation to the cold case.

Two weeks have been set aside in early June next year for a committal hearing for Braddon Charles Peter Butler and Gavin Philip Parnell.

Two men are charged with murdering Jay Brogden, 21, who vanished in Cannonvale in 2007.

Brogden, 21, was last seen at Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 - his body has never been found.

Police probes into the disappearance have spanned 13 years including a $250,000 reward for information and digging up a property in the region as part of the suspected homicide investigation.

Jay Brogden crime scene at Mazlin Street property in Airlie Beach.

Last year Mr Butler and Mr Parnell were both arrested and charged with Mr Brogden's murder.

They have remained in custody ever since.

The case was mentioned on Wednesday in Mackay Magistrates Court where it was indicated a total of 60 witnesses would be questioned during a committal hearing for the case.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the 2007 suspected homicide of Jay Brogden.

Murder cases must be finalised in the supreme court.

Committal hearings are generally held before a magistrate, who may have to decide if there is enough evidence for a jury to convict on the specific charges linked to the case and, subsequently, whether or not it will proceed to the higher court.

The committal hearing for Mr Butler and Mr Parnell is listed to begin on June 7 next year.