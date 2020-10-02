55 CHARGES: Man stole $8000 bike, credit cards in spree

A YOUNG man has been ordered to community based orders after committing a large number of offences earlier this year.

Thomas John Coonan, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 55 charges including stealing, uttering counterfeit money, fraud and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

The court heard the offending began on January 13 and only stopped when Coonan was taken into custody before he was granted bail eight days later.

The most serious of the offences happened on May 30 when Coonan broke into a garage and stole a bike worth $8000.

The bike was later returned damaged and missing parts.

Coonan also broke into cars, stole credit cards and committed a number of frauds.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court a large number of the offences were committed while Coonan was subject to a good behaviour bond.

He said none of the offences involved violence.

Coonan's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client planned to move to Brisbane after his appearance in court.

Mr Dwyer said drugs had been an issue for his client and that he had weaned himself off ice.

He said Coonan was ashamed and remorseful for his actions and at the time he was "hanging around the wrong people".

Mr Dwyer said Coonan had previously spent eight days in pre-sentence custody before he was granted bail at an earlier mention.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Coonan's plea of guilty and the eight days he had previously spent in custody.

Mr Moloney said the offending only stopped when the 22-year-old was taken into custody.

"I hope those eight days in custody woke you up, because you were on a very bad path," he said.

"You say you were hanging around with a bad crowd at the time, I accept that, but ultimately all decisions to commit offences are yours."

Coonan was ordered to complete two years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

For the uttering of currency Coonan was given a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

Convictions were not recorded.