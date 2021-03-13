50MM+ RAIN: Stanthorpe set for two-day drenching

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION NOW FOR BIG REWARDS

Residents across the Granite Belt can expect a drenching over the next several days, with up to 50mm forecast for the region.

The latest predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology give an 80 per cent chance of 10 to 20mm of rainfall on Sunday, before potential totals ramp up to 25mm-50mm on Monday.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone also shows promising predictions for Stanthorpe, indicating a 90 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the combination of a trough and cold front moving across the region meant higher rainfall totals were more likely to be widespread than isolated.

“The amount that’s in the forecast could change, as once (rain) arrives in the region, things become a little bit uncertain with which way it will go,” Ms Hoff said.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

RATES CHANGES: When reforms will hit your back pocket

FIGHTING BACK: Stanthorpe couple launch self defence course

SDRC throws support behind rideshare app proposal

“We could have a low pressure system develop off the coast of NSW which could pull it away from Queensland, or it could force it to linger and we’ll get a little bit more rain heading into Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a bit of a mixed bag with temperatures. Sunday will be about three to five degrees above average … but we’ll see a drop of five or six degrees in total with that change rolling through.”

BOM and Weatherzone forecasts predict Stanthorpe’s daytime temperatures will hit 26C-27C over the weekend before dropping to about 21C throughout the week.

The expected rainfall comes as the Southern Downs’ dams remain at critically low levels.

Data from Southern Downs Regional Council dated March 8 indicates Leslie Dam is at 11.57 per cent capacity, Storm King Dam at 21.1 per cent, and Connolly Dam at 73.3 per cent.