More than $50 million will be spent to bring crowds back to theme parks after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic which forced their closures.
$50m plan to save state's theme parks

by ANDREW POTTS
19th May 2020 2:21 PM
MORE than $50 million will be spent to boost the Gold Coast's theme parks after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic which forced their closures.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning announced the funding as part of a $4 billion economic spend in State Parliament.

She said the tourism industry had been dealt "a crippling blow".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Picture: AAP.
"It has been absolutely heartbreaking to witness as we have been forced to make tough but unavoidable decisions to close the border and place hard restrictions on the industry, knowing they would hurt," she said.

"That's why today we are committing $50 million to support our tourism businesses, iconic theme parks and animal parks.

"We want them to get through this, survive and come out at the other end stronger, more resilient and able to continue to make their critical contributions Queensland.

"We will also deliver a domestic marketing campaign to align with the easing of restrictions and encouraging people to holiday in Queensland."

The Gold Coast's theme parks were forced to close in March during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown in compliance with social distancing measures.

Ms Palaszczuk said the downturn had hit the economy hard.

"Tourism was contributing $12.8 billion to Queensland's economy and 217,000 jobs before COVID-19 hit," she said.

"Nearly one in three jobs have been lost in accommodation and food services in Queensland due to restrictions.

"Mr Speaker, that is an impact I never imagined I would witness in my lifetime."

Originally published as $50m plan to save Coast's theme parks

