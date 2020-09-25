$50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

SOUTHERN Downs kids will be more prepared than ever this bushfire season, with a new funding boost to be allocated to a school-based emergency response program.

Councillors voted unanimously at Wednesday’s general meeting to ask for a reallocation of $50,000 from the Bushfire Recovery Funding Program to the “Get Ready” initiative, which teaches students about disaster preparedness and resilience.

Run in conjunction with the SES, the program has reached 1300 students across the region so far, with each participant receiving a backpack and emergency kit.

Councillor Cynthia McDonald strongly advocated for the program and said the additional $50,000 would see another 4000 students benefit from the initiative.

“In Queensland, we have a lot of these situations rise out of the blue, and last year was no exception to that with flood, fires, and drought,” Cr McDonald said.

“In those kits are plans if something does go wrong – flood, fire, or cyclone – and helps them put a plan into action.

“We have people from the council going and representing, in conjunction with the SES, and we’ve also had sponsorship from the RACQ and Queensland Government.”

Fellow councillor Stephen Tancred agreed the program was a worthy cause.

“I think it’s great value for money, and a really good reallocation of resources,” he said.

“I think it will lower anxiety for young people and their families, and the educational aspect is terrific.”

The $50,000 was part of the total $1.3 million secured under the same funding program in February.

The bulk of the grant was put towards the rural water tank rebate and water storage facilities.

