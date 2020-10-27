500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

BUSH FIRST: Kerri Brennan founded Buy from the Bush Queensland to help struggling rural families.

BUSH FIRST: Kerri Brennan founded Buy from the Bush Queensland to help struggling rural families.

GRANITE Belt businesses are set to reap the benefits of more than 500 eager shoppers splurging on boutique items when they make a special trip to the region.

The collaboration between online directory Buy From the Bush Queensland and Merry Muster will see shoppers from Brisbane and the Gold Coast descend on Stanthorpe and Warwick.

Buy from the Bush founder Kerri Brennan said there was just one goal for the December 5 trip.

“They’re not coming to be tourists they’re coming to shop – their one intention is to spend their money in the bush before Christmas,” Mrs Brennan said.

“Last year the Merry Muster went to Dalby with 47 women and spent $17,500 in a day.

“So, this year, they’re brining 500 women, so it’s very exciting how much it will help.”

Mrs Brennan, who founded Buy From the Bush just two years ago, has helped more than 1000 regional artisans and business owners grow and share their products through social media.

More than 500 people will head to the Southern Downs as part of the Merry Muster tour on December 5.

She said the group now has more than 20,000 followers and gave more than just business support to regional families.

“The movement has really grown into something more than just a group of women supporting each other,” she said.

“The opportunities that have come to these businesses is enormous and they wouldn’t have had access to it without the power of the group.

“So many fabulous people are turning to their talents when the farming side was struggling to survive.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

CBD MAKEOVER: $3.79M project to revitalise Stanthorpe’s centre

FINANCIAL BOOST: Charity safeguarded with an unexpected gift

Popular cafe sets sight on reopening with fresh COVID look

‘EYESORE’: Heartache as Community Cupboard shutdown