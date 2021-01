SHOWING UP Georgie and Chloe Grayson-Cannor have fun at the 2021 Stanthorpe Show sideshow alley.

SHOWING UP Georgie and Chloe Grayson-Cannor have fun at the 2021 Stanthorpe Show sideshow alley.

Stanthorpe Show patrons were in the hundreds as they celebrated all that our beautiful agricultural region has to offer.

Whether it was dressage, sideshow alley or producer displays, visitors could see it all.

In the first 2021 show of the year, coronavirus precaution was also on show with roaming COVID-19 patrols.

Jim Baxter's award-winning pumpkin at the 2021 Stanthorpe Show.

Jim Baxter's award-winning pumpkin at the 2021 Stanthorpe Show.

See all the familiar faces below: