HAPPY VEGEMITE: Little Banksia Dowd with Sheridan Layt at the 2021 Stanthorpe Australia Day festivities.

HAPPY VEGEMITE: Little Banksia Dowd with Sheridan Layt at the 2021 Stanthorpe Australia Day festivities.

STANTHORPE residents wore their town and national pride on their sleeves this Australia Day.

Whether it was cheering on competitors at the morning triathlon and relay or celebrating our newest and most deserving citizens, there was no wrong way to enjoy the day.

Check out all the familiar faces captured this January 26: