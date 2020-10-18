Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A grass fire is burning near the Pacific Motorway.
A grass fire is burning near the Pacific Motorway. Dominic Elsome
News

5 trucks, 20 firefighters battle blaze off highway

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a grass fire just off the M1 at Clothiers Creek.

A spokesman from the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre said two hectares of grass were alight.

>>> MORE NEWS: 4m great white shark scares divers

"It's on Clothiers Creek Rd, on the western side of the M1," he said.

"There has been smoke impacting the M1, but it's not closed.

"The fire is listed as being under control - we have five trucks out there and 20 firefighters.

>>> MORE NEWS: 'I wasn't going to touch it in case it exploded'

"They are mopping up and blacking out now."

It has been a hot and windy day for fire crews around the Northern Rivers, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

A blaze at Burringbar is a landowner burnoff and "of no concern".

>>> MORE NEWS: 80 people involved in massive brawl at Ballina

At Wyan, near Rappville, a grass fire is under control but has burnt out five hectares.

Two bushfires at Tabulam have burnt more than 1100 hectares.

The one on Sugarbag Rd is still listed as "being controlled".

editors picks fire rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked in

        Premium Content DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked...

        News A YEAR out of the saddle won’t mean a thing for Granite Belt campdrafters when the gates to the competition pen open. DETAILS:

        OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens project

        Premium Content OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens...

        News THE staggering pricetag of the gardens has left residents questioning where else...

        CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

        News A DRINK/DRUG driving operation has netted drivers across the Granite Belt. SEE WHO...

        REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting standards

        Premium Content REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting...

        News FIND out how the region’s childcare providers stack up against each other. SEE THE...