Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Southside woman’s day was interrupted when a neighbour’s car rolled free and smashed into her loungeroom.
A Southside woman’s day was interrupted when a neighbour’s car rolled free and smashed into her loungeroom.
News

4WD plunges into Gympie loungeroom after handbrake fail

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRAY Suzuki 4WD brought chaos into a Southside woman's life yesterday when the vehicle rolled free of a neighbour's driveway, sped across the street and smashed into the front of her house.

The woman, who requested anonymity, said she initially thought it was a joke when the real estate agent of the rental called her at work to break the news just after 11am.

The owner of the Suzuki 4WD said the handbrake “didn’t hold”.
The owner of the Suzuki 4WD said the handbrake “didn’t hold”.

It really only sank in when she pulled into her street and saw the wreckage.

"You don't expect to see a car in your front loungeroom," she said.

"I was very upset; I burst into tears."

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* PHOTOS: Power crews on scene, man in 50s taken to hospital

* Gympie builder's licence terminated by State watchdog

The rear end of the car bashed the front window into the house and fractured the brick work, spraying rubble, blinds, concrete and glass across her loungeroom floor.

Nobody was in the house at the time.

Rubble, bricks, glass and concrete were strewn across the loungeroom floor.
Rubble, bricks, glass and concrete were strewn across the loungeroom floor.

Remarkably, the Suzuki was almost entirely unscathed in the crash; the back end was slightly dented in when it hit the wall.

The 56-year-old owner of the car, who also requested anonymity and was home at the time, said he "just heard a crash".

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Rates to double for abattoirs, mills, feedlots, quarries

* Gympie corner store goes into liquidation after 115 years

He said it was "a bit of a shock" when he walked outside and discovered his car was in a neighbour's yard.

The car caused significant damage to the front of the home.
The car caused significant damage to the front of the home.

"You don't often see that happen," he said.

"I was hoping no-one was there."

He said the cause of the accident was simple: "the handbrake didn't hold".

And he was grateful the crash was not worse - he said the 4WD narrowly missed collecting another car travelling along the street.

Fireys were called to the home about midday to help with shoring up the house, which was eventually boarded up and secured thanks to the help of a Gympie builder.

More Stories

Show More
accident car crash crash gympie crash southside
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s up to you’: Urgent plea to stop second wave

        premium_icon ‘It’s up to you’: Urgent plea to stop second wave

        Health Queensland could easily find itself amid a terrifying second wave of COVID-19 if people don’t take responsibility for their own future, the state’s chief doctor...

        Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        premium_icon Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        Politics LNP set to secure narrow victory in Qld’s October state election

        300% spike: Woman collapses after huge wait for test

        premium_icon 300% spike: Woman collapses after huge wait for test

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        Fury at travellers mounts as Warwick prepares for worst

        premium_icon Fury at travellers mounts as Warwick prepares for worst

        Health Mayor warns community to stay Covid-safe as masks fly off the shelves.