45 CHARGES: Repeat offender jailed for driving, drug crimes

Jesse Steven Moras pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a total of 45 offences. Photo: Social Media

Jesse Steven Moras pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a total of 45 offences. Photo: Social Media

A magistrate has told a man he will be "no use" to his children if he doesn't give up his drug use.

Jesse Steven Moras, 31, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 45 charges including possessing a dangerous drug and driving while disqualified by court.

24 of the charges were for breaching a bail condition.

The court heard Moras was found in possession of small "personal use" amounts of methamphetamine on a number of occasions last year.

He was also caught out four times driving without a licence while disqualified by court.

One of the disqualified driving offences involved Moras riding a motorbike before he fell off and injured himself.

As a result, Moras has now been caught driving while disqualified a total of 10 times.

He also failed to report to police 23 times which was in breach of his bail.

Moras was taken into custody on December 31, with 61 days of pre-sentence custody declarable.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Moras had seven pages of history.

He submitted a sentence of nine to twelve months imprisonment was within range.

Moras appeared in court by videolink from the Capricornia Correctional Centre and was represented by his lawyer Lavonda Maloy.

Ms Maloy told the court her client had a "long and arduous" history with substance abuse and that he began using drugs when he was 14.

She said her client was clean in custody and had insight into his offending now his head was clear.

Ms Maloy said Moras wanted to get assistance through residential rehabilitation.

She said Moras was always cooperative with police when found with drugs and was often found a with a sharps container.

In regards to one of the disqualified driving offences, which involved Moras riding a motorbike, Ms Maloy told the court her client didn't realise the road was controlled as it was in an isolated area.

She said her client was injured when he came off the motorbike and was again cooperative with police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Moras' plea of guilty and that they happened while he was on bail.

Moras was sentenced to nine months imprisonment and will be released on parole at the end of the month.

61 days of presentence custody was declared as time already served.

He also received a two year licence disqualification for each of the four driving while disqualified by court offences.

More stories

Jesse busted with drugs, rifle and ammo

BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards