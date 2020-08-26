$40m croc farm to create more than 200 jobs

A $40M international best practice crocodile farm proposed for Humpty Doo has been given Development Consent Authority approval.

The Lambells Lagoon project is proposed by local businessman Mick Burns and is expected to create more than 170 jobs during the construction phase and about 35 full-time jobs when the crocodile farm is up and running.

New crocodile farm. Darwin businessman Mick Burns is planning to spend $40 million on a new crocodile farm at Lambell's Lagoon Humpty Doo. Picture supplied

The main components of the proposal are:

• production areas including an egg incubator laboratory, hatchery, grower pens, finishing pens, open farm area, cleaning area and a refrigerated feed preparation and storage area

• water and waste infrastructure including a wastewater storage tank, water storage tanks, a wastewater treatment plant and a composting facility for treatment of solid wastes irrigation areas for disposal of wastewater

• supporting infrastructure including a workshop, office area, solar array to power the farm, staff accommodation, and fuel storage tanks.

Mr Burns said with the approval now granted work will begin on the project almost immediately with the project fully operational by next year.

Mick Burns with daughter Arley Rey Burns at Crocosaurus Cove.

He said there are a handful of requirements that still have to be ticked off by on, but these would be completed very quickly.

The crocodile farm, including its solar arrays, sits on approximately 40ha of the 305.2ha.

More than 200ha is identified for agriculture and/or horticulture. This area will receive treated wastewater as irrigation and is required for wastewater management and disposal. The property has already been cleared and developed for horticultural land use.

The proposed crocodile farm would occupy about 13 per cent of the site. The proposal will repurpose an existing packing shed and includes modifications to the access road together with tracks, fencing and firebreaks.

Two dwellings, including the refurbishment of an existing dwelling and construction of a new dwelling, will provide accommodation for the farm manager and assistant manager, with the managers residence provided with a separate driveway from Alphatonia Road, and the second residence accessed from the main farm driveway.

Mr Burns said the farm will set a new international benchmark for best practice operations … it will break new ground in crocodile farming.

