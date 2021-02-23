Menu
Lightning over Brisbane City. Picture: Josh Woning/File
Weather

40.5C at noon: Qld swelters through extreme heatwave

by Cormac Pearson, Ellen Ransley
23rd Feb 2021 1:04 PM
Queensland is sweltering at noon Tuesday with heatwave conditions sending temperatures soaring over 40C in the state's central west.

The hottest place in Queensland is currently Longreach, which was 40.5C at noon, followed by Blackall on 39.9C, and Rockhampton and Blackwater on 38C.

At 11am, it was 39.7C in Longreach while temperatures had climbed to 38.2C in Blackall.

HOTTEST PLACES IN QLD AT NOON

Longreach 40.5C

Blackall 39.9C

Rockhampton 38C

Blackwater 38C

Emerald 38C

Richmond 37C

Biloela 37C

Miles 36.6C

Ipswich 32C

Brisbane 31C

Gold Coast 29.3C

Sunshine Coast 28.9C

It comes after southeast Queensland was treated to a late night lightning show as the state swelters through one last summer heatwave.

While only 18mm fell in Brisbane overnight, lightning lit up the sky around 11pm, captured by Twitter users, some of whom were woken by the storm.

The most rainfall was recorded in Goonburra, south of Toowoomba, measuring 34mm. Eagle Farm, near Brisbane Airport, received 18mm in the overnight dump.


It followed a record-breaking day in Queensland, with Rockhampton sweltering through its hottest February day since 1969, recording 41.4C, nine degrees above average.

Bundaberg hit 38.6C, well above the 30C average. Gatton, west of Brisbane, recorded 40.4C, nine degrees above average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea was to blame for the heatwave.

"That was dragging hot air from Central Australia across into eastern Queensland over the last few days, which is why we've seen heatwave conditions," he said.

"We're looking at another warm day across large parts of Queensland on Tuesday. Starting to ease off through tomorrow along eastern Queensland.

"The state will have cooled down by Thursday."


Mr Thompson said there was a "chance" of more storms on Tuesday afternoon, more likely through the Darling Downs and western parts of the southeast.

"There is definitely a chance the storm could get to the coast today, but whether it will hit Brisbane is tricky to say," he said.

CURRENT TEMPS & 7-DAY FORECASTS

BRISBANE Queensland

 

GOLD COAST Queensland

 

SUNSHINE COAST Queensland

 

IPSWICH Queensland

 

LOGAN Queensland

 

LONGREACH Queensland


 

ROCKHAMPTON Queensland

 

MOUNT ISA Queensland

 

Originally published as 40.5C at noon: Qld swelters through extreme heatwave

