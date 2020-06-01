‘28 seconds I can’t get back’: NRL star

Josh Reynolds and ex Arabella Del Busso went onto 60 Minutes to discuss fake pregnancies and domestic violence allegations. Picture: Channel 9

NRL star Josh Reynolds has said mobile phone footage of him shouting at his then girlfriend Arabella Del Busso is "28 seconds I'll never be able to take back".

Del Busso and West Tigers' half back Reynolds both appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes to give their side of a story that involves accusations of fake pregnancies and violence during a tumultuous relationship.

Del Busso admitted some of her actions against Reynolds were done out of spite but she denied she faked three pregnancies.

NRL star Josh Reynolds and then girlfriend Arabella Del Busso during happier times.

On 60 Minutes on Sunday night, Reynolds was shown the phone video where, naked, he is seen shouting at Del Busso.

"You don't look like a great bloke," said reporter Tom Steinfort.

"I don't like that image. That's 28 seconds I'll never be able take back," he replied.

The incident occurred after Del Busso took Reynolds' phone from him after they quarrelled over some images on the device. She began filming the argument and claimed she was pushed against a wall at one point.

"He proceeded to get quite angry. He forcefully pushed me against the door. I've never seen him so angry. He had full force, he's quite a strong person," said Del Busso.

The video image of an angry Reynolds which he says he struggles to watch. Picture: Channel 9

Reynolds told Steinfort he was ashamed of the altercation.

"I actually struggle to watch that. I never want to be that person ever again."

But he denied the assault: "Yeah I was angry, but I would never lay a hand on a woman".

Del Busso later took the video to police and said she wanted "advice" from officers but didn't want him charged. Nevertheless, he was.

Reynolds was accused of assaulting Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, but the charges were dropped in late February.

The publicity led to other men coming forward claiming they had given Del Busso thousands of dollars after she had told them about cancer diagnoses, sick relatives and her mother dying.

Reynolds' legal team told a Sydney court Del Busso had a history of deception and false aliases, allegedly used to exploit several former partners.

Del Busso was tearful at times. Picture: Channel 9

Steinfort asked Del Busso if those former partners were lying about her actions.

"I'm not saying they're lying. For me, I don't understand why they would be saying that," she replied.

She said she was being "victim blamed" and the case became "trial by media".

Reynolds' legal team argued in court that Del Busso "faked" three pregnancies and duped him out of thousands of dollars over a web of lies including the false death of her own mother.

The first time Del Busso told Reynolds she was pregnant was following a one-night stand. She said she miscarried twice and terminated the third pregnancy due to the pair's souring relationship.

But Reynolds said he had a suspicion things weren't right from the outset when Del Busso struggled to provide an ultrasound.

"This is a bit fishy. Why isn't she just handing it over," he recalled thinking.

Reynolds said he was suspicious about the pregnancies when Del Busso didn’t immediately send him an ultrasound. Picture: Channel 9

When Del Busso did let him see an ultrasound, it wasn't actually of their baby. Asked why she would let Reynolds look at the ultrasound of another baby, she replied: "Because I was being spiteful."

She said spite was also the reason she cancelled medical appointments that Reynolds was due to attend to check on the health of mother and child.

At one point Steinfort asked Del Busso if she "faked" the pregnancies.

"I'm denying those claims," she said.

"Is that a 'no'?" asked Steinfort.

"I didn't say that. I've got nothing else to say about hat. This about Josh and I and what actually happened."

