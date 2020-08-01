$2.7m lawsuit after boy dies at inflatable playground

Little Hunter Young who died at Inflatable World Toowoomba.

Parents still mourning the loss of their three-year-old son, after an accident at an inflatable playground, are suing for $2.7 million.

Hunter Young died after he suffered head injuries when he fell onto a hard floor at Inflatable World Toowoomba in 2016.

The little boy from Upper Coomera had been visiting the inflatable playground with his maternal grandfather on October 3, 2016.

Hunter had been playing and running around among the inflatables before he fell in front of one of them, the Supreme Court claim says.

He was unresponsive and had a seizure before he was taken by ambulance to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

Hunter's parents, Michelle and Lee Young, were told by doctors that because of the seriousness of his head injury, Hunter was unlikely to survive.

Their young son died in a Brisbane hospital, without regaining consciousness.

The claim says Hunter either fell onto the hard floor while running or fell from one of the inflatables.

The devastated parents have now filed a personal injuries damages claim, alleging negligence, against Toowoomba Indoor Sporting Arenas and Inflatable World Australia.

The centre had 21 or more inflatables on a hard surface, with absorbent floor mats only at the entry and exit points for each inflatable, the claim says.

The parents' claim alleges when Hunter and his grandfather arrived they were not given any safety instructions in relation to use of the premises or inflatables.

They claim there were no more than three staff on duty and that was insufficient for supervision of customers using the inflatables.

The claim says there was a failure to implement safety rules for the inflatable playground's activities, to reduce the incidence of children running around.

There should have been a separate play area for young children, it is alleged.

Since the loss of her young son, Michelle Lee has suffered depressed moods and has been referred for psychological counselling and therapy for traumatic stress. Both parents have suffered from difficulty concentrating and sleeping, reduced appetite and an inability to interact socially, the claim says.

Mrs Young, who was previously an associate solicitor, has not been able to practise professionally and has not worked in administrative roles since Hunter's death.

Lee Young, a concreter, suffers from acute distress around the anniversary of Hunter's death and his birthday, the claim says.

He has also developed obsessional behaviour, "to preserve the memory of Hunter".

Mrs Young is claiming more than $2.16 million and Mr Young is claiming more than $563,100.

The two companies being sued are yet to file a response to the claim, filed on June 20.

Originally published as $2.7m lawsuit after boy dies at inflatable playground