LOOKING GOOD: Rainfall forecast for Christmas Eve from the Bureau of Meteorology shows promising signs with Stanthorpe in the heavy rainfall category.
LOOKING GOOD: Rainfall forecast for Christmas Eve from the Bureau of Meteorology shows promising signs with Stanthorpe in the heavy rainfall category.
25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

Saavanah Bourke
23rd Dec 2019 11:57 AM
TEMPERATURES are expected to fall in the Granite Belt over the last week of 2019, with the chance of rain and afternoon storms forecast in the coming days.

“There is an upper trough in south east Queensland tomorrow bringing in an awful lot of instability,” a Bureau of Metrology spokesman said.

“That is likely to bring showers and storms on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We will see that activity starting to decline on Boxing Day.”

Fifteen to 25mm of rain is predicted for Christmas Eve, as well as a possible afternoon storm.

The Granite Belt can expect to see a partly cloudy day with a maximum of 28 degrees.

As for Christmas Day, maximum temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s, with the chance of 15 to 15mm of rainfall and cloud hanging around.

Stanthorpe, as well as a majority of SEQ, is predicted to see showers throughout Christmas Day.
Stanthorpe, as well as a majority of SEQ, is predicted to see showers throughout Christmas Day.

Skies will clear up on Boxing Day with little to no rain predicted, the minimum temperature will be 14 degrees with a maximum of 26 degrees.

That cooler relief will hang around, with a maximum of 25 degrees for both Friday and Saturday, warming up on Sunday with a top of 30 degrees.

“Temperatures will be a lot cooler because of the cloud cover and rainfall,” she said.

