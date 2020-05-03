Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

$24k in COVID fines in one hit

by Greg Stolz
3rd May 2020 9:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHTEEN people have been hit with COVID-19 breach fines after police raided a Gold Coast party house for the second day in a row.

Police issued seven $1334 fines after a noise complaint at the Carrara house on Friday night.

Just after midnight on Sunday, they were called to the same house where they issued another 18 infringement notices.

Gold Coast Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler said five occupants of the house copped successive fines.

The Fitzwilliam St house had been hired for a birthday party.

Crowds at Burleigh Heads on Sunday. Locals have expressed concerns about the number of people flocking to the area. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Crowds at Burleigh Heads on Sunday. Locals have expressed concerns about the number of people flocking to the area. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Meanwhile, locals in other parts of the Gold Coast have expressed outrage at large crowds who packed Burleigh headland on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered on the headland to soak up the sun, prompting the arrival of van loads of police.

Locals took to Facebook to vent their anger, with some questioning if people had illegally travelled from Brisbane.

"That was ridiculous!" one Burleigh resident said of the crowds.

coronaviruspromo

"Do they not realise how many people need to get back to work? They've just set back our and our friends livelihoods so they can promenade like show ponies."

On Saturday, police issued a total of 32 fines across the state for breaching the public health directions.

It came after the state relaxed bans on picnics and non-essential shopping, and allowed people to travel 50km from their homes.

Since March 27, Queenslanders have forked out more than $2.2 million in fines.

Originally published as $24k in COVID fines in one hit

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 fines editors picks fines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 10: What you are allowed to do around town this weekend

        premium_icon TOP 10: What you are allowed to do around town this weekend

        News Restrictions are set to ease from tomorrow and we’ve put together 10 ideas for things to do around the Granite Belt.

        Pandemic purchasing: Australia Post handles surge in online orders

        premium_icon Pandemic purchasing: Australia Post handles surge in online...

        News ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’, as Stanthorpe’s Australia Post...

        Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        'Complacency' blamed for Southern Downs train crash

        premium_icon 'Complacency' blamed for Southern Downs train crash

        Breaking Driver 'walked away' from frightening collision on Southern Downs.