21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

Three people are being rushed to hospital after a reported chlorine leak at an aquatic centre in a popular Victorian beach town.

Air and road ambulances were dispatched to Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday after paramedics first received reports of a chlorine leak at about 10.50am.

It's understood two people are being flown to the Alfred Hospital while another is being transported to Geelong Hospital.

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson said about 21 people were treated after being exposed to the chlorine leak, but most would not require hospitalisation.

It's understood two young children were among the patients treated.

"It appears there were multiple people who were inside the building at the time who will be assessed," Ambulance Victoria said in a statement earlier on Saturday.

CFA has issued an alert about a "chemical hazard" at the Costin Street aquatic centre.

CFA warned there was "no threat to the community", but urged people in the area to keep roads clear for emergency crews.

Hazmat crews are en route from Lara.

Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre has been contacted.

