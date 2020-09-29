$20K ‘bugger all’ for skatepark Stanthorpe wants

SKATE ON: Cooper Robertson is all smiles as he skates down the skatebowl.

THE $20,000 upgrades approved for the Stanthorpe skatepark have been labelled “bugger all” by the town’s enthusiastic skateboarders.

Approved funding through the 2019-21 Works for Queensland Program Round 3 will be used for a new shelter, picnic table and improvements such as a grind rail and surface repairs.

For Stanthorpe skater Dylan Bentley-Burns, the proposed upgrades to the park would do nothing for riders who are down there daily.

“We understand that $20,000 isn’t a lot in the way of doing more ramps; what we’d be looking for is a bit more funding or organising a fundraiser,” Mr Bentley-Burns said.

“When it comes to funding, I’m thinking $20,000 is bugger all.

“I’m thinking we might need $150,000 to $200,000 to get something done.”

Cooper, Savannah and Jayce Robertson, and Jessie James would are excited for more facilities at the Stanthorpe skatepark.

With about 30 to 40 riders at the park daily, Mr Bentley-Burns said the council was in a unique position to give the region’s youth a place to call their own.

“The whole skate community is down there; the kids are good and they all get along,” he said

“(The council should) show us they give a damn about the youth, and that they do have a space to go and feel safe while having fun.”

Mr Bentley-Burns wasn’t alone in his comments, with avid park users taking to social media to share their disappointment that funding wouldn’t address the region’s lack of facilities.

However, Mr Bentley-Burns hoped the spark in conversations would “get the ball rolling” on more projects.

“I’m very passionate about it and I’d love to see change in the town,” he said.

“We’re only getting more popular and having a nice plaza on the creek couldn’t go wrong.”

