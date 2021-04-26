The Stanthorpe community embraced the return of traditional Anzac Day ceremonies in 2021, with hundreds turning out to pay tribute to Australian servicemen and women.

From the moving Dawn Service at Weeroona Park to the vibrant main street parade, Stanthorpe and the wider Granite Belt came alive on Sunday with proud tributes to those who have or still are serving their nation.

Check out the Border Post’s gallery from the full day of Anzac Day services in Stanthorpe:

RELATED NEWS:

Navy admiral hits hometown for touching Anzac tribute

Family ties draw Air Force doctor to Stanthorpe Dawn Service

Teen Navy cadet marks milestone at Stanthorpe Anzac service

Originally published as 2021 Anzac Day services light up Stanthorpe community