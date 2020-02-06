2020 school leaders revealed

STANTHORPE State High School has announced its new 2020 school leaders this morning, with Humanities and Arts Head of Department Amara Schultz saying it is a great opportunity for students to step up and represent their school.

“They are physical entities out in the world representing our school.

“It is pretty prestigious to be a leader at Stanthorpe State High School,” she said.

LEADERS: Stanthorpe State High School 2020 School Captains, Karma O'Reilly, Benjamin Rogers, Edward Filmer and Nikita Bailey Young.

Ms Schultz said the school’s new leaders have a big year ahead of them, responsible for tackling several leadership roles.

LEADERS: Stanthorpe State High School 2020 Prefects.

“Our House Captains are currently getting ready for our upcoming swimming carnival.

“They are going to teach cheers to new students, be painting banners and spreading the school spirit.”

LEADERS: Stanthorpe State High School 2020 Student Council members

She said no matter what position you received or what year you are in, everybody is expected to be a leader.

“We look to everybody to lead the way in whatever they want to do.

“We want to encourage our students and support their ideas,” she said.