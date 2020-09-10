Menu
FUNDING SECURED: The Southern Downs Regional Council will roll out $1 million worth of community projects, after receiving funding from the Australian Government.
News

$1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

Emily Clooney
10th Sep 2020 9:42 AM
SOUTHERN Downs communities are set to be the beneficiaries of a $1 million drought relief grant, funded by the Australian Government.

The grant, through the Drought Communities Programme, will deliver upgrades to community halls, houses, parks, bores and water carting across the region.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi said the grant would help boost the region’s economic recovery and contribute to local employment.

“The program targets projects that ensure business continuity and stimulate community spending through local employment and the use of local resources, businesses and suppliers in the delivery stages,” Cr Pennisi said.

“These projects are valuable to the region’s townships and their people as they enhance welcoming spaces for the community to meet and connect.”

Projects across the region are expected to be completed in three phases.

  • Stream A: Community Infrastructure Projects ($600,000) including upgrades to community halls, clubhouses and facilities, and community bores in Freestone and Swan Creek. Key projects identified in the Leyburn, Wallangarra and Maryvale Urban Design Frameworks will also be completed
  • Stream B: Shade structures in Council parks ($200,000)
  • Stream C: Funding for supply and delivery of potable water to rural landowners ($200,000)

Cr Pennisi said the grant would support projects looking to enhance socially valued community facilities.

“Securing this funding and all of the planned future projects shows, yet again, how important productive partnerships between local and federal government really are for regional communities,” he said.

Community organisations seeing upgrades to halls, clubhouses and community managed facilities are encouraged to submit applications to council.

