$18m works package unveiled to upgrade notorious road

DRONE PHOTOS: Aerial photos of Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough near Big Kart Track. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

DRONE PHOTOS: Aerial photos of Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough near Big Kart Track. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Almost $20 million is to be splashed on a notorious hinterland road, as part of a $415 million economic stimulus package.

Steve Irwin Way was due to be upgraded between Beerburrum and Palmview, with $18 million worth of safety works to be carried out.

Transport and Main Roads director general Neil Scales said $18 million from the State and Federal governments' $415 million economic stimulus program would be spent on the stretch of Coast road.

"The stimulus package will support infrastructure construction jobs across Queensland by delivering projects and priority safety works to help the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Scales said.

Grave warning as Coast's fire risk heats up

"This funding will support local jobs and businesses, while delivering lasting infrastructure to help Queensland bounce back."

Mr Scales said the upgrades would boost jobs and improve safety.

"We are keeping work flowing for Queenslanders during this difficult period by investing in projects like this one and many others," he said.

Tests reveal coronavirus in Coast suburb's sewerage

"These improvements are estimated to support an average of 58 direct jobs over the life of the project, when they are needed most.

"The works will involve widening the road, installing wide centre lines, clearing roadside hazards like vegetation and installing dedicated right-turn lanes.

"We have prioritised these works on the section between Landsborough and Beerwah."

Man rushed to hospital after collision with Aussie icon

A works program would be rolled out progressively as each design package was finalised.

The project was jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, with the Australian Government contributing $14.4 million and the Queensland Government contributing $3.6 million.