A 50-year-old man has been placed on probation and ordered to pay a $16,000 damage bill after going on a drunken rampage through a rental property.

David James Lawrence faced Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Sergeant David Pollock told the court police were called to a unit at Jones St, Rothwell, on May 21, after reports of a disturbance.

On arrival police could see extensive damage to the property including two cut fly screens, three smashed glass panels on the garage and front doors, multiple holes in two plaster walls down the main hallway, door handles missing, liquid splashed up a wall, smashed glass in the kitchen and dining area, blood smears on a kitchen drawer, burn marks on the back patio and burnt cardboard found stuffed in the rear screen door.

David James Lawrence was ordered to pay the $16,000 damage bill he caused while on a drunken rampage at a rental property. Picture: Renae Droop

Sgt Pollock told the court police tried to ascertain what had happened but Lawrence appeared intoxicated and kept changing his version of events.

Police then attended at a later date.

Lawrence told the officers he was an alcoholic and couldn't remember how the damage occurred.

The court heard Lawrence worked as a disability support worker and that he had caused the damage following an argument with his then girlfriend.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to the charge of wilful damage in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on June 29.

Magistrate Bucknall ordered him to page the clean up and repair bill worth $16,336.03 and placed him on a nine-month probation order.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as $16k repair bill after tenant's drunken rampage