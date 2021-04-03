‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

Some parts of the southeast could cop falls of up to 150mm just as families hit the road home from an Easter weekend away.

A wet and windy long weekend is on the cards for the Queensland coast, with up to 150mm of rain to fall in some areas and strong winds to "dominate" the east coast.

Bureau of Meteorology has warned a severe weather warning may be issued across the Capricornia, Wide Bay and southeast coast districts.

Meteorologist James Thompson said the wild weather could span down to New South Wales.

"Fresh to strong south-easterly winds dominate the east coast for this long weekend," he said.

"A strong wind warning is current for waters north of the Sunshine Coast and this may be extended to New South Wales on Sunday."

He said the first half of the Easter weekend would see partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers before the weather was set to deteriorate on Sunday.

"A deepening low pressure trough is likely to lead to increased rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday. "

"A severe weather warning may be issued later this weekend, with the risk of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large surf for the Capricornia, Wide Bay and southeast coast districts with daily rainfall totals of 50 to 150mm possible."

After a recent deluge across the south coast, and with heavy falls looming, a flood watch was current from Saint Lawrence to Byron Bay.

"It's not out of the realm of possibilities for us to get quite a few places seeing over 100mm between Sunday and Tuesday through the southeast."

Brisbane was expected to see up to 90mm of rain on Sunday, while the Sunshine Coast can expect up to 120mm. The Gold Coast would see up to 100mm of rainfall on Monday.

Meteorologist Tom Saunders said that the wet weather was concerning for commuters travelling on the Easter long weekend.

"Millions of Australian travel through the Easter long weekend and that could become an issue, particularly on Sunday and Monday," Mr Saunders said.

"People travelling up and down the coast will just have to be mindful that roads could be closed.

"It doesn't matter if you are on the road, or in the surf - holiday-makers should be mindful of the weather this long Easter weekend."

Easter rainfall forecast

Brisbane

Easter Saturday - 3 to 6mm

Easter Sunday - 15 to 30mm

Easter Monday - 50 to 90mm

Sunshine Coast

Easter Saturday - 6 to 10mm

Easter Sunday - 35 to 70mm

Easter Monday - 70 to 120mm

Gold Coast

Easter Saturday - 3 to 6mm

Easter Sunday - 10 to 25mm

Easter Monday - 60 to 100mm

