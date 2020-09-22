$150K funding boost to help netball club make history

PERFECT SHOT: Stanthorpe Netball Association are working closely with the council to secure $150K for a new clubhouse.

AFTER almost 40 years without a clubhouse, the Stanthorpe Netball Association could soon have a new and permanent place to call home.

The club is in discussions with Southern Downs Regional Council over a $150,000 grant to build the clubhouse, fencing and two additional netball courts.

President Natalie Vedelago said the lack of facilities had put them at a disadvantage.

“It would be nice to have somewhere for storage, a possible canteen and even a place for first aid,” Vedelago said.

“It’s never had a clubhouse facility, it’s got a little storage shed.

“Even the trophies and pictures – we want to try and keep a clean environment where now we have a shed that gets grubby and dusty.”

Club is one of the only Granite Belt sporting associations without permanent facilities.

A clubhouse could soon be on the way for the Stanthorpe Netball Association, who have waited almost 40 years for one.

Vedelago said the current set-up “wasn’t ideal” for its 120 players.

“It’s a bit frustrating that other clubs have the facilities and we don’t,” she said.

“We run canteens under a gazebo and stuff like that.

“It’s something that should have been done a long time ago, but I think it was something that seemed so farfetched to achieve.”

A $150,000 Federal Government grant was secured earlier this year to redevelop McGregor Park, providing four new courts.

The redevelopment of the courts would ensure players’ safety and help to establish netball more prominently in the region.

“(The courts) bring everything to our club – from the girls just being able to train and do drills, playing games on decent courts, and not having to worry about kids slipping over,” she said.

“It’s one thing for us as an association to achieve what we’re doing but it’s uplifting for the whole community.”

The grant for the proposed clubhouse will be put before council at tomorrow’s general meeting.

