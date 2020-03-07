Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TEDIOUS WORK: It takes a lot of time to put out a hay fire. Picture: DALE WEBSTER
TEDIOUS WORK: It takes a lot of time to put out a hay fire. Picture: DALE WEBSTER
News

150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

Bianca Hrovat
7th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 150 hay bales were involved in a major fire at an Elbow Valley property last night.

A large hay stack ignited around 5.30pm and three crews and one water tanker were called to Barlows Gate Rd shortly thereafter.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said extinguishing hay fires can be time-consuming, tedious work because crews must pull each bale apart to douse with water.

“The burn internally for a long time and the only way to get it out is to continuously pull it apart,” he said.

“Otherwise it can reignite.

“It takes a lot of water.”

The owner worked hard to assist the crews and manned an excavator in his efforts to separate the bales.

Unfortunately, most of the feed was lost to burning, smoke or foam contamination, according to the spokesman.

“But at that stage the main aim was to prevent the silage pit from catching alight,” he said.

“They didn’t want the fire to get there.”

The fire was successfully prevented from spreading to the silage pit and crews left the scene just before 9pm.

The cause of the fire was not determined.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Sick doctor treated patients

    Sick doctor treated patients
    • 7th Mar 2020 10:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

        premium_icon Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

        News Big smiles, big crowds and big fun at this morning’s community grape crush

        Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

        premium_icon Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

        News A small adjustment to the location of a mobile business has left staff run off...

        Council confirm brown water queries

        premium_icon Council confirm brown water queries

        News Council has revealed why our drinking water is brown and when we can expect it to...

        No cases here: Officials play down coronavirus fears

        premium_icon No cases here: Officials play down coronavirus fears

        News A chief health officer has moved to ease concerns over virus