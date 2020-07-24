Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 14-year-old boy has been charged, accusing of stabbing a fellow student at a school in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged, accusing of stabbing a fellow student at a school in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales.
Crime

14-year-old accused of school stabbing

by Erin Lyons
24th Jul 2020 7:04 AM

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest, allegedly by a fellow teenager, after a brawl reportedly broke out among students at a school in the state's Central West.

Emergency services were called to a high school in Orange, about three hours drive west of Sydney, at 2pm Wednesday following reports of a fight.

Officers were forced to use OC spray to break up a large number of students who were fighting while paramedics worked to treat the teenager who had suffered a puncture wound to his chest.

He was taken to Orange Health Service where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Investigations lead to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy at a property in Orange about 5pm Thursday.

He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with reckless wounding in company.

The teenager was granted conditional bail and will appear before a children's court on August 31.

Originally published as 14-year-old accused of school stabbing

More Stories

Show More
crime nsw school stabbing stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man says COVID-19 fears to blame for assault on woman

        premium_icon Man says COVID-19 fears to blame for assault on woman

        News The Stanthorpe court heard the man retaliated in an ‘awful’ way after feeling the woman’s ‘breath all over me’.

        Show of people power ’saves dozens of jobs’

        premium_icon Show of people power ’saves dozens of jobs’

        Council News After many letters and phone calls to Southern Downs councillors, the community...

        Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        premium_icon Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        Crime A South Burnett man forced a southeast Queensland petrol station to close after he...

        Junior footballers vying for German selection

        premium_icon Junior footballers vying for German selection

        Sport Stanthorpe athletes will be put to the test, with a life-changing reward up for...