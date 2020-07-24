Menu
CRIME HOTSPOTS: What you need to know about crime in the Southern Downs.
News

1399 CRIMES: Warwick crime information you need to know

Tessa Flemming
24th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
FROM drug offences to assault, more than 1300 crimes have occurred over Warwick in the past year.

Using reports from the Queensland Police Service crime map from July 23 2019 — July 23 2020, Warwick Daily News has obtained information about local hot spots of illegal activity and given an unnerving insight into the habits of our region’s criminals.

For both Warwick and Stanthorpe regions, the most common offence was drug related at 361 and 242 respectively.

Drug related offences were the most common in the Southern Downs too, followed closely by traffic offences and theft.

TOP 5 MOST COMMON WARWICK CRIMES

Drug offences: 298

Traffic offences: 266

Other theft (excluding unlawful entry): 233

Good order offences: 202

Unlawful entry: 88

In the Warwick CBD, criminals were most likely to be caught on Grafton St, and overall the town centre seemed to be a hive of activity at 350 offences.

Second to that was Wood St, with a hotspot total of 65.

Crime was most likely to occur on a Thursday, from 6am to 2pm.

December recorded the highest number of crimes at more than 150, but was closely followed by the months of September and August.

WHEN CRIME IS MOST LIKELY TO STRIKE

– Thursday 6am—2pm: 109 offences

– Tuesday 2pm — 10pm: 92 offences

– Thursday 2pm — 10pm: 83 offences

– Friday 6am — 2pm: 82 offences

- Friday 2—10pm: 82 offences

- Saturday 6am—2pm: 82 offences

