Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Health

13 new cases amid Easter plea

by Hayden Johnson
10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state's total number to 964.

Health Minister Steven Miles praised the work of residents by remaining at home and limiting the spread rate to 1.5 per cent.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

"All of the sacrifices we are making are working," he said.

It comes as the Government continues to plead with Queenslanders to stay within their own suburbs and forget any plan of non-essential travel this Easter.

As at midnight Queensland Police had issued 289 fines to people breaching the public health laws.

"Don't be one of those people," Mr Miles said.

"We are all doing this for each other."

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as 13 new cases amid Easter plea

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        News Region not in the clear when it comes to fire danger and it begs the question, how...

        10 things to do from home this Easter

        premium_icon 10 things to do from home this Easter

        News Wondering how you are going to spend your Easter long weekend in isolation? Here...

        Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        premium_icon Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        News Ballandean Estate Wines’ cellar door is closed for first time in nearly half a...