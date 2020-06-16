$12.5 billion in funding to boost food sector

NOT only has the food sector played a vital role during the coronavirus pandemic, it will also play its part on the road to economic recovery.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has today announced a $12.5 million funding package as part of the second stage of her government's Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan.

She said the funding package would provide an economic boost to the agribusiness and food sector, transitioning and transforming the industry post-coronavirus.

"At the last meeting of the Queensland Industry Recovery Alliance, AgForce told us that regional Queensland can do the heavy lifting in the recovery and I absolutely agree."

The initiatives funded will include:

• $5.5 million digital transformation in agribusiness - to develop integrated supply chains that improve traceability, biosecurity and food safety.

• $5 million reinvigorated agricultural trade relationships - to support e-commerce and virtual trade facilitation in key markets and assist co-ordination of demand for additional regular air freighter services.

• $2 million agribusiness diversification assistance - to build capability and explore potential diversification opportunities in agricultural businesses, including for tourism.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the pandemic had allowed the agribusiness and food sector to diversify and take advantage of new technologies.

INDUSTRY LEADING THE RECOVERY: Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner tours Eastern Colour strawberry farm on the Granite Belt for the launch of the summer strawberry season. Picture: Matthew Purcell

"By capitalising on its strong position as a consistent supplier of premium and safe products, the industry can lead the economic recovery and support domestic and international food security," Mr Furner said.

"A skilled and capable workforce and growing demand for high-quality products will stimulate exports, regional employment and domestic consumption."