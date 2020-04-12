Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

12 new cases as state total climbs toward 1000

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th Apr 2020 12:43 PM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded another 12 coronavirus cases overnight, as the number of tests conducted in the state tops 72,000.

The total number of cases in Queensland now sits at 983 and 12 people are in intensive care units.

Nine new cases were announced in the state on Saturday, the total for last week was 77.

"When I spoke to you last Saturday, it was 274 (for the week), the Saturday before that it had peaked at 380," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said yesterday.

coronaviruspromo

"We have seen, in just two weeks, a very dramatic decline in the weekly average."

As reported in today's Sunday Mail, the State Government will inject $17 million into community kindergarten so it can be free until June.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it would allow parents to continue their enrolments amid the coronavirus crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning said it would help 465 centres across the state, about 130 of them in regional or remote parts of the state.

The Premier said she would be making an announcement around schools by Tuesday.

She also said there would opportunities for students to study through some television networks but said more information about that would be given soon.

The Premier reiterated Queensland was in this for the long haul and was a long way from lifting restrictions.

Originally published as 12 new cases as state total climbs toward 1000

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk case count coronavirus covid-19 death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        premium_icon MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister has faith the region will maintain social distancing restrictions this weekend.

        PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        premium_icon PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        Crime Police hand out substantial fine after an 18th party

        New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        premium_icon New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        News Despite the closure of driving schools around the region, learner drivers are able...

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...