12 days gives one last chance to win big

WHY LEAVE TOWN? Gracious Giving store owner Debbie Wilmot presents one of the winners from the 12 Day's of Christmas promotion Ingrid Finch with her $100 ‘Why Leave Town’ gift card.

WHY LEAVE TOWN? Gracious Giving store owner Debbie Wilmot presents one of the winners from the 12 Day's of Christmas promotion Ingrid Finch with her $100 ‘Why Leave Town’ gift card.

THE Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas promotion has taken a different turn this year with a 12 Days of Christmas raffle.

Unlike other years where there would only be one winner, this year the executive decision was made to offer multiple prizes.

“This year we decided instead of doing one big draw we would split it up and do 12 Days of Christmas and give every winner a $100 gift card each,” Gracious Giving store owner Debbie Wilmot said.

“Over the 12 days we drew out a winner who would get a $100 ‘Why Leave Town’ gift card.”

Ms Wilmot said not only did it encourage people to shop locally, it also supported Stanthorpe’s local businesses.

The 12 Days of Christmas winners have already been drawn but Ms Wilmot said there would be one final mega draw on December 23 with the remainder of money from the Chamber of Commerce.

“From now right up until December 23 every purchase made in Stanthorpe can be used as a ticket into the raffle,” she said.

To be eligible to go into the draw all you have to do is make a purchase at any store in the Stanthorpe area.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a $5 loaf of bread or a $2000 fridge.

“Write your name and number on the back of the receipt and you can drop that into myself at Gracious Giving, Maddie’s Gift Gallery or Masquerade Hair Studio,” Ms Wilmot said.

The winner will be presented with a ‘Why Leave Town’ gift card that can be used at any store in Stanthorpe that is registered with the card.

The following winners from the 12 Days of Christmas raffle can pick up their $100 ‘Why Leave Town’ gift card from Gracious Giving on Maryland St if they haven’t already done so.

Gidge Anderson, Katrina Evan, Deb Hall, Cookie Weatherson, Lionel and Sandy Barret, Thomas Gilmore, Angie Gannon, Ingrid Finch, Angela K, Esme Colley, Lesa Page and Leonie Van Kuyck.

The mega raffle will be drawn on December 23 at Gracious Giving on Maryland Street.