Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 10:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.

The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

nsw police force speeding fine truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Today show slumps to new low

      Today show slumps to new low
      • 19th Feb 2020 12:07 PM

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Alcohol-fueled driver goes on winery tour

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Alcohol-fueled driver goes on winery tour

        News Police have charged a Dalveen man after he was intercepted drunk driving along Granite Belt Drive.

        RESTRICTION RELIEF: Council to reconsider emergency status

        premium_icon RESTRICTION RELIEF: Council to reconsider emergency status

        News LOCAL business saved from brink of closure thanks to summer rain.

        Cash fest organisers announce 2020 plans

        premium_icon Cash fest organisers announce 2020 plans

        News Organisers have this week confirmed the dates for the annual concert event with a...

        Barren to oasis: Amiens property owners rejoice in rain

        premium_icon Barren to oasis: Amiens property owners rejoice in rain

        News Dams are full and more are under construction as Amiens property owners take...