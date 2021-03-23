100mm+: Granite Belt residents to see more rain pour in

Whopping rain totals have Granite Belt dams filling and a number of roads close as Stanthorpe residents prepare for a further deluge.

Southern Downs Regional Council data at 9am Tuesday showed Storm King Dam had risen 7.7 per cent or 160ML in the past week.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 95mm since 9am Monday and 18.2mm since 9am Tuesday.

BOM meteorologist James Thompson said Southern Downs residents could expect another 50mm to 100mm Tuesday, with the higher rainfall totals dependent on afternoon thunderstorms developing.

“We will see the rivers rise as we‘re expecting some rainfall today, and we’ll see (them) continue to rise probably into (Wednesday) before we see the water levels begin to make their way back down,” Mr Thompson said.

SES southwest area controller Ian Phipps said crews were currently preparing for any possible flood risks.

“Everything is ready to go and our volunteers are on hand,” he said.

Several crews were on scene currently as Warwick SES deployed a Toowoomba boat to the Southern Downs.

“There’s a couple of jobs in Wallangarra where we are managing traffic due to flooded roads,” he said.

“In Stanthorpe, we’re also at a job where a property’s roof is leaking but Warwick has significantly more jobs coming through.”





Here’s a full list of Granite Belt closures, as advised by SDRC:

– Silver Spur Unnamed Road, Glenlyon

– West Rd National Highway 15, Stanthorpe

– Emu Swamp Rd and Crassick Ln, Somme

– Old Wallangarra Rd, Wyberba

– Ballandean Pyramids Rd, National Highway 15, Girraween

– Sundown Rd, Sundown

– Stanthorpe Texas Rd- Hazard lanes affected and drivers should drive at a reduced speed limit of 80km/h

– New England Highway, Stanthorpe- repduced speed limit of 40km/h.

– Ballandean New England Highway have all lanes affected and there’s a reduced speed limit of 40km/h

– Dalveen New England Highway have a reduced speed limit of 40km/h

-Stanthorpe Texas Rd, Pikedale

– New England Highway, Lyra at Accommodation Creek Bridge