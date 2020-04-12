$1000 for case of beer as police continue fines

A CASE of beer for a man and his mates has cost him $1000 after he had allegedly breached the Public Health Act on Friday.

It is the second fine handed out by local police in the Clarence area for breach of the current coronavirus health directives.

On Friday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District stopped an 18-year-old man who was walking with two others and holding a case of beer on Cambridge Street, South Grafton.

Police will allege the man had been given a previous warning about the Public Health Act and failed to provide a reasonable excuse for being away from home. He was issued a $1000 penalty infringement notice.

The fine comes after a woman allegedly the woman breached the order of failing to comply with a notice under the Public Health Act by attending a shopping centre in Grafton on April 1.

She had returned from Indonesia on March 22, and allegedly visited seven shops when a concerned member of the public reported her to police.

Throughout the area, police have issued further infringement notices in both the Coffs/Clarence and Tweed/Byron district.

In the Coffs Harbour region, at 1pm Thursday, officers were called to a home on Halls Road, Coffs Harbour, following reports of multiple people at the location who do no reside there. While police were there a man, who was issued a ministerial direction the day before, arrived at the location with no reasonable excuse to be there. He was subsequently issued a $1000 PIN and given a move on direction.

In the north, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to Terranora Road, Banora Point, just after 10.30pm following reports of the concern for the welfare of a man wandering around on the road.

On arrival, police located the man rambling incoherently in the front yard of a home. Checks revealed the man was in breach of his bail conditions and was allegedly in possession of a leather glove and a staff card in someone else's name.

After being unable to provide a reasonable explanation for being away from his home and having been warned previously, he was issued with a $1000 PIN, before being taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

He has been refused bail and will next appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday (14 April 2020).

Since March 17, police have issued 38 Court Attendance Notices, and 295 PINs for breaches of the Public Health Act.