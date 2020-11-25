100-year connection inspires heartfelt project

HIGH STREET: One author inspired by her family’s connection to Stanthorpe is pushing to be part of a potential new project. Photo: Samantha Wantling

HIGH STREET: One author inspired by her family’s connection to Stanthorpe is pushing to be part of a potential new project. Photo: Samantha Wantling

MORE than a century of family connection to Stanthorpe have inspired one woman to push for a potential new project celebrating the area’s long history.

Reports of a history walk possibly being installed in Stanthorpe, designed to give both residents and tourists a greater insight into the town’s ancestry, piqued the curiosity of Carindale resident Ruth Delbridge.

Having written a book about her family’s history in Stanthorpe, the author wrote a letter to the SDRC expressing her interest in the potential development due to her grandparents, Samuel and Ellen Lee, and her father Wesley Lee’s connection to the area.

“In Stanthorpe (in 1920), Samuel first of all built a three-bedroom home on College Rd, across the road from what was at that time the boys’ dormitory of a Methodist boys’ college which closed during The Depression,” she wrote.

“Another point of interest from this time is that Samuel also built Stafford House, the two-storey building opposite the Post Office. I am not sure of the exact date of its erection, but think it was 1928.”

Two of the buildings Ms Delbridge's grandparents built during their time in the Stanthorpe area.

Ms Delbridge added her grandfather also constructed a commercial building of four shops in Maryland St, named Caxton Buildings, one of which became his own printing and bookbinding business.

It was these two buildings the author was most eager to see included in any future developments of a Stanthorpe historic walk.

“On behalf of my siblings, I am now writing to ask whether the council would consider placing a plaque on the side wall of Caxton Buildings to indicate something of its history and include it in any future historic walk through Stanthorpe,” she said.

Ms Delbridge’s letter will be tabled before the full council at today’s meeting.

