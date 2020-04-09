10 things to do from home this Easter

TO DO: 10 things you can do from home this Easter.

TO DO: 10 things you can do from home this Easter.

WHILE COVID-19 is putting a stop to the traditional Easter we all know and love, let's use this opportunity to stay at home and create some new holiday traditions.

Here are 10 fun things you can do from home this Easter:

1. Get baking

Whether you are a whiz in the kitchen or not, baking is a fun way to get off the couch and whip up a delicious treat for yourself or your family.

If you can get hold of mini eggs, crème eggs, or any other Easter-themed confectionery at the shops, there are endless creative ways you can bake some tasty Easter treats.

Here are 20 baking ideas that you can try in the kitchen this Easter.

2. Easter egg hunt

Who doesn't love an Easter egg hunt, the best thing is this can be done from the comforts of your own home.

This is a great opportunity to get creative with the use of fun challenges and clues to help the seekers along the way.

3. Camp in your backyard or lounge room

Easter is a popular time for a camping trip. If you were planning on pitching a tent these holidays you can still keep the dream alive by having a night camping in your backyard.

If you don't have a backyard you can still camp indoors by grabbing a table and laying a long cloth over it.

4. Put on your own Easter hat parade

If you missed out on the chance to make a homemade hat for this year's school Easter bonnet parade, there is plenty of time to it now.

There are a number of tutorials that show you how to make a variety of hats over on Youtube.

5. Craft

You will be surprised at all of the things you can make with what is lying around the house.

Here are 20 Easter inspired craft ideas to get your imagination running.

6. Zoo lifestream

Want to catch a glimpse of the new snow leopard cubs born at Melbourne Zoo without leaving your house?

Easy, you can check in with the cubs here and all of the other animals at Melbourne Zoo through a free lifestreaming service.

7. Tune in to a virtual Easter service

Many churches across the country are moving their services online in response to coronavirus. Check out the website of your nearby church to see what online options are being held this year in place of an in-person service.

8. Move your Easter lunch to Zoom

While majority, if not all restaurants can't offer a dine-in service, Zoom and other digital connectors are always taking reservations.

If you don't want to cook at home, grab takeaway from one of our region's many restaurants. This way you are supporting our local economy, keeping your loved ones safe while enjoying a meal together.

9. Decorate the house

There is nothing like getting in the Easter spirit than some great homemade decorations.

Decorating the house can also be a fun activity to keep your kids occupied while showcasing their craft creations.

10. Egg decorating

If you can't find any suitable rocks lying around, why not hard-boil some eggs and have a go at painting those.

Once you're done, you could host an egg-and-spoon race with the decorated eggs.